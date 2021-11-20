Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.53

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 9394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCUL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a market cap of $512.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

