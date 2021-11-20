OctoFi Price Tops $6.94 on Major Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $82,065.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $6.94 or 0.00011792 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00048227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00222767 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00090502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.