Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. Approximately 702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

OCDGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

