Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 9.44, but opened at 9.83. Oatly Group shares last traded at 10.12, with a volume of 88,621 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 21.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.01.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

