NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $400.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.75.

NVDA opened at $329.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.72. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $330.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

