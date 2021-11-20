Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in QAD during the first quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth $589,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

QAD Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

