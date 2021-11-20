Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 53,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,635,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

AXDX stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hany Massarany acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

