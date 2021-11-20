Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 70.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 592,270 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 94.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after buying an additional 348,008 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $279,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,897,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $34.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -28.18.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

