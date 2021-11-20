Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 20.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 62.5% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $3.87. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATHM. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.48.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

