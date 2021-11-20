Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 237,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PGC opened at $34.72 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $647.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $43,298.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,292. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

