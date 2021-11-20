Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

