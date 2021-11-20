Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRYYF. Cheuvreux raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Norway Royal Salmon AS to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pareto Securities raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NRYYF stock remained flat at $$24.25 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

