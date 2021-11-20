NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,271. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

