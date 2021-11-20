Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Up 25.9% in October

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 943,100 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 748,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE NWN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 215,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,933. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 251,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Northwest Natural by 39.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.