Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,518 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.25% of Seer worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Seer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Seer by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,800. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

SEER stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -18.33. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SEER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.