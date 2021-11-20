Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 450.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.80% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 234.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after buying an additional 241,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 149.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 109.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOV stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $146.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.46.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $690.68 million during the quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

