Northern Trust Corp Makes New $5.14 Million Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Hayward as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth about $191,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $380,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,656 shares of company stock valued at $16,763,704 in the last ninety days.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

