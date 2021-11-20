Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

