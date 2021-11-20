Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 57,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,020,126 shares.The stock last traded at $20.74 and had previously closed at $21.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOG. Truist increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -2.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,070,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 844,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

