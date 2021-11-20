North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. North American Construction Group posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

NOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

NOA traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $445.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

