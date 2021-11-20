Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at SEB Equities

SEB Equities cut shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

