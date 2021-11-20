Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKRKY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NKRKY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.7067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.72%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

