Noir (NOR) One Day Volume Tops $238.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 39.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. Noir has a total market cap of $129,774.61 and approximately $238.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Noir has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.00205891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.43 or 0.00612425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00076838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,501,028 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

