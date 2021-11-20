Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSANY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nissan Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

