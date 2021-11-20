NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $4,326,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in NIKE by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,145,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $276.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.29 and its 200-day moving average is $154.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.