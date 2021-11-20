Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Up 94.5% in October

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the October 14th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.2 days.

Shares of Nickel Mines stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. Nickel Mines has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Get Nickel Mines alerts:

About Nickel Mines

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.