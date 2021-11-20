NFTify Tops One Day Trading Volume of $77,071.00 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. NFTify has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $77,071.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTify has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00091531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.23 or 0.07292645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.69 or 1.00085015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars.

