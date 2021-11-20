Nexus Reaches Market Cap of $40.07 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Nexus has a market cap of $40.07 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexus has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,069,976 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

