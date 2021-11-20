NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on NEX. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

NYSE NEX opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $875.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.