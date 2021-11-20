NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,853.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.69 or 0.00991762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.54 or 0.00267684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00037694 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001016 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028731 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

