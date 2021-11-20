New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

New York City REIT stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.30. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 93.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York City REIT will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 183,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 3,006.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York City REIT by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New York City REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York City REIT (NYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.