New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples Sells 3,729 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 66.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

