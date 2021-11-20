New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 86.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

