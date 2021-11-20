New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.New Jersey Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 410,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 86.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

