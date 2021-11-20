Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $678.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.84 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $635.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.