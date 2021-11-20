NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Bank of America

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.88.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $115.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.92. NetEase has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NetEase by 16.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after purchasing an additional 887,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in NetEase by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares in the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

