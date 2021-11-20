Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NEPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEPT stock opened at C$0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.55.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.