NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Up 87.7% in October

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the October 14th total of 46,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NeoGames by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NGMS stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.