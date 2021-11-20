Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.44

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.44 and last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 306545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLC. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neo Lithium from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$897.29 million and a PE ratio of 70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 31.24 and a quick ratio of 31.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.96.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.