Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 513,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.28% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,703 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $474,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,814 shares of company stock valued at $509,555. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.