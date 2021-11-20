NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON NBMI opened at GBX 88.60 ($1.16) on Friday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 78.49 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.70 ($1.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.75.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
