Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.15.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,557.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.09%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.