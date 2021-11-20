Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.83 Million

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report sales of $152.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.70 million. Nautilus posted sales of $189.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $623.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.70 million to $628.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $593.57 million, with estimates ranging from $522.50 million to $643.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in Nautilus by 50.9% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nautilus by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

