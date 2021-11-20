Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $468.80 million-$472.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

Natus Medical stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,668. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $868.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

