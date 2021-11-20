Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NGVC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $313.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.24.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
