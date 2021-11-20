Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NGVC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $313.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 112.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at $920,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 175.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

