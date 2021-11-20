Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the October 14th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,858.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 4,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,540. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

