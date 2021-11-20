National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. 458,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,041. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.