National Bankshares Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$48.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.20.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland stock opened at C$34.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$33.62 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at C$74,484.48.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.