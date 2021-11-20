National Bankshares Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$29.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.00.

TSE:MFC opened at C$24.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.19. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$21.05 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 21.8572253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

