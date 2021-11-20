National Bank Financial Weighs in on Akumin Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akumin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Akumin alerts:

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AKU stock opened at C$2.18 on Thursday. Akumin has a one year low of C$2.10 and a one year high of C$4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.